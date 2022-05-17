Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.