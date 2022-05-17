California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of WEX worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WEX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

