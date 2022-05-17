Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.77% of GlycoMimetics worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.