Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

