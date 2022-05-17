Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Trex worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

