TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 281,286 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281,286 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

