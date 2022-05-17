Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,576 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of nLIGHT worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $11,512,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nLIGHT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.37.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

