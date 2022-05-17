HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,364 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

