Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,788 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

