TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corteva by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

