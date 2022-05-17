TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 86,358 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Ballard Power Systems worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.