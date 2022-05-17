NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of NMI worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

