TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 659,330 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 659,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,620,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,359,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on VMEO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
