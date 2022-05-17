Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,130 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Integer worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.