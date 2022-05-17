Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

