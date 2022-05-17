Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Avient worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Avient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

