Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Harmony Biosciences worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.