Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 430,333 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430,333 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of RingCentral worth $27,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

RingCentral stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

