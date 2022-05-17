Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after buying an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 132,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

