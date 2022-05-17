HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 332,666 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HP were worth $28,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HP by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,344. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

