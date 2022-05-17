Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.84 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,369.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,383.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,260.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,674.99.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 103 shares of company stock valued at $137,856. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

