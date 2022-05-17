Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 301,793 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SXC. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SXC opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $649.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.