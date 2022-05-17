IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of IRadimed worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $424.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,610. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

