Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Zedge worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zedge by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zedge in the third quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian acquired 4,355 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,060 shares of company stock valued at $38,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

About Zedge (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.