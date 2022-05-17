Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

