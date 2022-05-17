Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CVGI stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

