Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

NYSE:EFX opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.90 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

