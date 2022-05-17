comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of comScore worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in comScore by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get comScore alerts:

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 337,002 shares of company stock worth $875,125. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.