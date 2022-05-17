Aviva PLC Purchases 15,730 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $12,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.