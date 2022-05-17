Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Aviva PLC raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNF opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.37.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

