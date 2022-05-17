Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $185.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

