Aviva PLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

