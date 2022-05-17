Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,212 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Absolute Software worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 22.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -56.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

