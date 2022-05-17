Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,541,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTG opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.