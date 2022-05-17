Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,883 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.