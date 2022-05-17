Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forrester Research worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 85.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

