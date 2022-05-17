Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 461,357 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461,357 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Verastem worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

