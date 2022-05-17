Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,485 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

PANL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.