Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of AAWW opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

