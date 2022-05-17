Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $651.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

