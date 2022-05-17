Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 132,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.50. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

