BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $598.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $695.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $583.05 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

