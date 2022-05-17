Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,318 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

ITRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.