Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 629,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

