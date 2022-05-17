Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.47.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

