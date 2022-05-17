Aviva PLC Purchases 10,701 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $668,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 44.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

