Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,778 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 236,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

