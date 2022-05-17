23,582 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,239,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99,191 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 325,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

