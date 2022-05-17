The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of CG opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

