8,903 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.29.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

